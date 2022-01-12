Reactions have trailed a video of Ghanaian real estate mogul and entrepreneur, Nana Kwame Bediako surprising his wife with two customised Land Cruisers.

The millionaire popularly known as Freedom Jacob Ceaser or Nana Cheddar gifted his wife the automobile in appreciation for maintaining her stature despite birthing children for him.

“You have been a great wife, you’ve made me a husband and father and it is right that we share whatever we have together,” he eulogized.

According to him, his two best qualities are to surprise and confuse, and that is the exact reaction his wife elicited when she was presented with the white cruiser.

His elated wife was shocked when he presented same edition of the car, but in black colour to her minutes later.

The cars are a limited edition produced last year for the 70th anniversary of the Toyota Land Cruiser brand.

Only 600 of the anniversary cars have been produced globally, of which Nana Cheddar has bought two and is planning on buying a third.

Barely two years ago, Nana Cheddar who is the President of the Kwarleyz Group gifted his wife lands, a mansion and a brand new 2020 edition of Porshe Panamera.

That gift was also to thank her for being his backbone in his times of need.

The duo tied the knot when they were only 19 years old, at a time when Cheddar was just a scrap dealer.

Watch video below: