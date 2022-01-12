President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Ofosu Nkansah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, (NEIP).

In a letter dated 11 January 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Mr. Nkansah, is required to accept the appointment in writing within 14 days of receipt of the appointment letter.

Until his new appointment, Mr. Nkansah served as the managing director of the Accra Digital Centre from February, 2017 to lead and drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the Tech Ecosystem to help harness the digital Innovation potential of Ghana.

Reacting to his appointment via Twitter, Mr. Nkansah wrote, “Thank you Mr. President.”

Thank you Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/xfD5oD95oV — Kofi Ofosu Nkansah (@KOfosuNkansah) January 12, 2022

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is a Technology and Innovation professional with 16 years of experience across various industries.

His work experience spans the Telecommunications, Free zones, Utilities and Entrepreneurship/Innovation Industries.

NEIP

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) previously known as the Youth Enterprise Support (YES) under the previous Administration (NDC) was launched in August 2014 to provide support to the youth who are in business.

The NPP government under President Akufo-Addo took over YES and relaunched it with a new outlook on the 13 July, 2017 to be known as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP)

