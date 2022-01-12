Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew will not take part in the team’s training session on Wednesday, January 12.

Ayew was involved in Ghana’s opening group game against Morocco, where he sustained a head injury in the defeat to the Atlas Lions.

Following the end of the game, the skipper revealed during his post-match presser that he was unwell prior to the Group C opener.

“I’ve not been feeling well for the past two days, but I wanted to play. My colleagues wanted me on the field so I did everything to be there.”

The Al-Sadd forward lasted the entire duration of the game on Monday despite the head injury and was expected to be involved in the Stars subsequent training sessions.

However, the latest news from the Black Stars camp indicates the captain has been excluded from the team’s training session on Wednesday.

Update: Ghana 🇬🇭



Captain @AyewAndre not training today.



• He was unwell even before the Morocco defeat.

• He's under observation after the head injury sustained.



More on @JoySportsGH#AFCONwithGary



🎥 @Images_Image pic.twitter.com/qghuaKUMaX — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 12, 2022 But Joy Sports George Addo reports from Cameroon that the player, who is featuring in his sixth AFCON, has been given the time off as a precautionary measure. Black Stars medics have passed him fit, as Tuesday evening.

🇬🇭🇬🇭 #TeamGhana Update-



✅Mohammed Kudus is expected in camp this week, 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗬 Wednesday.



✅No injury concerns for Captain Andre Ayew



✅17 players attended training #JoySports • #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/3eQB9uG7f3 — Joy Sports (@JoySportsGH) January 12, 2022 Ghana’s next game is against Gabon on Friday, January 14 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.