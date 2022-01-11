The Ghana Police Service says it will commence the 2021 Recruitment Training for successful applicants on Friday, January 14, 2022.

All successful applicants are therefore to report at the various training schools across the country as indicated in their appointment letters.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori.

The statement said applicants who failed their medical examination have been informed with a team assigned to advise and support them.

Meanwhile, the Service has cautioned against fraudsters circulating false information in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Read the full statement below:

