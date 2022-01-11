One person has reportedly been shot dead with three others injured in a robbery attack on the Assin Awisam-Dunkwa stretch in the Central Region.

The victims have been identified as a driver and his passengers who are mainly traders heading towards Offin-Dunkwa.

Reports indicate it was after transactions in the market at about 6:00 pm on Sunday.

The armed robbers shot the windscreen of their vehicle with the registration number WR 1377-Y, killing the driver on the spot.

The robbers, numbering about seven, are said to have made away with unspecified amounts of monies, mobile phones and other belongings of their victims.

The Assembly member of the area, Ayuba Andoh, who confirmed the incident blamed it on the bad nature of the road.

According to him, robbers usually fire gunshots and attack innocent traders when cars are in slow motion.

Some of the residents also revealed that this is the second robbery attack within one week, claiming money amounting to ¢30,000 was made away in the previous incident.

They have consequently called on the police to intensify patrols in the area.

The body of the driver has been deposited at the Dunkwa Offin Hospital Mortuary while those injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The Assin Awisam police have commenced investigations into the attack.

Source: Kasapafmonline