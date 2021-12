A Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus with a church congregation onboard to a prayer meeting has caught fire at Ayigya near the Tech Police station in Kumasi.

According to the driver, the ignition of the vehicle developed a fault in the middle of the journey, leading to the fire.

Fortunately, all 63 passengers escaped unhurt.

But the passengers say the late arrival of the officers of the Ghana National Fire Service led to the total burning of the bus.