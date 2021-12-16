The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH₵50,000 bounty on the armed robbers who gruesomely killed two policemen at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

According to reports, the deceased were on a motorbike patrolling the community when they met their untimely death on Wednesday evening.

JoyNews’ Albert Sore narrated that, the victims chanced on the thieves who were robbing a ‘provisions’ shop at the market square. Upon seeing the officers, the robbers opened fire.

He added that the patrol motorbike the Police officers were riding on is reported to have been hit by a bullet, therefore, causing an explosion and killing the duo instantly.

Reacting to this, the Police Service declared it as a “Black Wednesday” in a statement on Facebook.

Subsequently, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, took a detour from his ongoing engagements in the Ashanti Region to visit the families of the “fallen Heroes”.

According to him, the Service will leave no stone unturned in their quest to bring the perpetrators of the killing to book.