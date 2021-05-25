The Pru East District Police Command is on a manhunt for six robbers who shot and killed a military officer on the Prang-Kintampo Highway in the Bono East Region.

The military officer, Sgt. Job Kwame Odei, is reported to have been killed when he stumbled on an operation by a gang of robbers on Friday.

The deceased officer is said to have been travelling from Sunyani to Yeji to visit his family when the incident occurred.

The body has since been conveyed to the Mathias Catholic Hospital, Yeji Morgue.

Sgt. Odei, believed to be in his early 40s, was a military officer with the Third Battalion Infantry in Sunyani

Information available to Citi News indicated that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 9:00 pm last Friday on a section of the road between Prang and Adjalaja, a farming community on the main Prang-Abease road.

Though it is unclear what the military officer was doing in the area, sources state that he was in charge of the unregistered Great Wall Wingle Pick and was travelling from Sunyani to Yeji to visit his relatives.