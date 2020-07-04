Police at Saboba District are on a manhunt for a man who smuggled about 1,000 bags of government subsidised fertiliser for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Although a portion of the smuggled product has been recovered, police believe the smuggler, James Baadu, is hiding somewhere in the Upper East region and are determined to arrest him and bring him to book.

Speaking more on the matter, the Saboba District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), George Bingrini, told Joy News that the Assembly has seven distributors of which the suspect is not included.

Therefore, it became suspicious when the suspect possessed an enormous quantity of fertilisers.

“On Tuesday, June 30, we got information that a vehicle came in around 1:am and offloaded fertiliser into a shop so the security went there and found out that it was true,” he said.

According to him, further checks revealed that Mr Baadu brought in the goods without a waybill.

“When we interrogated the shop owner, he used one of the seven agents’ names that he had hired his shop to store the fertiliser. But interactions with the Agric-Director revealed no agent had brought in any fertiliser to Saboba,” he said.

The DCE added that the Saboba Assembly had been dealing with fertiliser smuggling for some time now.