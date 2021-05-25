A police officer among three other officers, Clement Mnangat, has been killed after their vehicle drove over an explosive near Darkale centre in Mandera county.

Among those left in anguish was Nancy Chepoisho Sirma, who had tied the knot with Mnangat, three weeks before he died.

As reported by Standard, Sirma was devastated after receiving news of the demise of her newfound love, only left with their wedding memories which took place in Kambi ya Ndege in West Pokot.

READ ALSO:

Mnangat, aged 27 years, is said to have left home for work a week after his union, leaving his 21-year-old wife at home with his parents.

His cousin, Hillary Pkiach, described him as a hard-working man, disclosing that he had finished constructing a three-bedroom house for his parents.

Being the family’s sole breadwinner, the deceased reportedly had plans to open a business for his wife.