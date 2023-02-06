The Ghana Police Service has interdicted one of its personnel, Inspector Kennedy Mantey Ampofo, over professional misconduct.

The Inspector stationed at the Sampa District Police Command allegedly handcuffed one Frank Kofi Adu without taking him through due process.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Bono Regional Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Superintendent Patrick Okai Kodjoe.

The Inspector, according to the statement, has been referred to the Police Professional Standard Bureau for investigations into the matter.

Frank Kofi Adu, a cobbler in Suma Ahenkro near Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono region was reportedly handcuffed by the policeman popularly known as Opete who operates a drinking spot for his inability to settle GH¢2 debt on alcohol he bought.

The victim indicated that he visited the drinking spot with a friend to make a purchase but was unable to pay for it and told the policeman he will settle his bill later but the officer disagreed and handcuffed him overnight.

Kofi Adu claimed after roaming with the handcuffs in search of the money to settle his debt, Inspector Mantey was nowhere to be found upon his return.

He, therefore, reported the matter to the Sampa Police to intervene by unlocking the handcuffs but all efforts proved futile.

Kofi Dey further headed to Suma Ahenkro Police Station for assistance but they couldn’t open the handcuffs and his hands got swollen.

ALSO READ:

Afram Plains farmers living in fear as Fulani herdsmen lay ambush

Policeman who left rifle in ‘trotro’ after allegedly taking GH¢100 bribe interdicted