The Ghana Police Service has denied media reports that its personnel attempted to arrest the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu at a church on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Describing the stories as “untrue” the Police in a statement said it had commenced investigations into certain alleged criminal acts that occurred last Monday (October 25, 2021) following a protest over the poor state of roads in the constituency.

The statement said Mr Xavier-Sosu, who led the demonstration, was invited on the day of the protest to assist the Police for his alleged involvement in the blockade of a road and destruction of public property but denied the invitation citing Parliamentary privilege.

“Following a protest in the Madina Constituency, led by its Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu, on Monday, October 25, 2021, the Police commenced investigations into certain alleged criminal acts that occurred,” the statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs of Police, ACP Kwesi Ofori said.

“The MP, Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu was invited on the day of the protest to assist the Police for his alleged involvement in the unlawful blockade of a road and the destruction of public property but he declined the invitation. He declined further invitations citing Parliamentary privilege.”

The statement also disclosed that three other persons have been interrogated in connection with the protest, adding that “we (the Police) shall continue to use every legal means to interrogate all other suspects including the Honourable MP for Madina,” it said.

Below is the full statement: