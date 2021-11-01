Standard Chartered Bank is organising a Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival on November 3 and 4 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

It will be under the theme ‘Shaping the next phase of Ghana’s Financial Technology Landscape for the 21st Century.’

This high-level event will bring together local and international players in the Fintech ecosystem, seasoned experts, and practising Fintech innovators to engage and share insights on adopting, leveraging, and scaling digitisation, innovation, and technology within the financial sector.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will give a keynote address on the opening day.

He will outline the government’s plan to continue setting Ghana apart as the true digital hub of Africa with a robust digitised financial technology ecosystem.

This event is part of StandarChartered’s’s activities to mark its 125th-anniversary celebrations in Ghana. It will be used to showcasGhana’s’s digital infrastructure and the great strides the country has made in its national digitalisation journey.

Other notable leaders of the industry attend including; Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance; Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Communications Minister; Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Sunil Kaushal, CEO, Africa & Middle East of Standard Chartered PLC; Alex Manson, member of SC Ventures and many more.

There will also be a great lineup of insightful panel sessions is planned over the two days.

According to the bank” “The sessions will explore the impact and opportunities of the increasingly robust and digitised financial ecosystem and the lessons we can learn froGhana’s’s digitisation journey so far.”

“Participants will also discuss how financial sustainability, innovation and technology can maximise participation in addition to how to best leverage digital banking, tokenisation and trust corridors to lift African trade flow”.”

The Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival has is being organised in collaboration with the Central Bank of Ghana (BoG), SC Ventures and Enterprise Singapore.