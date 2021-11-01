Armed robbers have killed one person in a robbery attack on the Abromase to number one road, near Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred late in the night when the diseased was on his way to Yeji for marketing activity.

According to reports, the robbers were attacking some traders on the road when the deceased, Mahamudu, also known as Dede, run into them unknowingly and was shot in the face.

Some people, who witnessed the incident, said the deceased could not see the armed robbers because his motorbike he was travelling on was not having light so he was using his mobile phone light for direction.

The body has since been deposited at Yeji Mathias Hospital for further investigation.