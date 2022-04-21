The Biakoye district police command in the Oti Region is advocating for effective collaboration with the Worawora Zonal Town Council to help fight the rising crime cases in the area.

Speaking at the inauguration of the zonal town council, the Superintendent of the police command called on the district assembly to support the initiative which would help protect the public and increase decent living among the youth in the Oti Region.

The District Chief Executive, Millicent Kabuki Carbo, meanwhile noted that the new council will facilitate grassroots participation in the decentralisation process to enable the assemblies function effectively.

She urged the members of the council to work hard towards the realisation of the needs of the people of Boakye district to help mobilise revenue for the assembly and the local government.

Speaking to Adom News, the zonal council Chairman, Rashid Dauda, stressed on the benefits of sub-district structures to help promote participation and governance by strengthening involvement in the development.

He, thus, on behalf of the zonal council, pledged their unflinching support to the people and the assembly.