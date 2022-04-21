Deferment will be reversed for students who pay fees - KNUST SRC

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stated that the deferment of about 6,000 students could be rescinded if they settle their arrears.

The Public Relations Officer for the SRC, Kenneth Kelly Dwamena, disclosed this in a press statement.

“The SRC within last 24 hours has been on its toes to address major issues in relation to students who were unable to meet the University’s 70% payment plan and have received messages of deferral. It is important to mention that upon engagements and advocacy, the SRC has been able to ensure that students who pay their fees will have their deferment reverted,” part of the April 20th statement reads.

In view of this, the affected students have been urged to take advantage of the opportunity to settle the arrears.

Also, a Help Desk has been set up at the office of the Dean of Students to address major concerns in relation to students who paid their fees immediately after the deadline but received messages of deferral.

The 2,380 beneficiaries of the SRC KBN and KNUST Bursary whose stipend meets the 70% threshold, yet still received messages on deferment, have also been asked to visit the desk.

Also, other students who paid their fees before the deadline, yet received messages of deferment due to a technical hitch, are advised to visit the desk.

Students who fall within these categories have been advised to visit the Help Desk with receipts of payment/award of scholarship to help resolve the issue.

On the other hand, the SRC has indicated that the 2,380 shortlisted beneficiaries of the SRC KBN and KNUST Bursary and the successful applicants of the SRC Financial Aid Scheme shall have their accounts credited by Monday, 25th April, 2022, to help reverse their deferral.

In earlier reports, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, who is the University’s Public Relations Officer explained that Management deferred 6,000 students because some of them had invested their fees in ventures such as betting, buying vehicles for online ride-hailing services and bakery.

“The problem we have now is that a number of students are playing games with the University. For example, they use their school fees to buy cars for Uber, others are using it to set up bakeries, and others are also using it for betting, and we have evidence.”

After news broke about the deferment, social media users called on the school authorities to reverse their decision. They noted that there could be students who are genuinely finding it difficult to pay their fees.

In reaction to the issue, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the University authorities’ decision is “harsh and inconsiderate considering the current economic crisis” in the country.

He also added his voice to those entreating the school to rescind its decision.

According to the Speaker of the Students’ Parliament, Shamuna Suleman Gmakani, Management’s decision will affect students psychologically and their academic performance.