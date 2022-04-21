The Unity Hall Traditional Council (UTC) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stated that it is against management’s decision to defer about 6,000 students over non-payment of school fees.

Residents of the Unity Hall, popularly referred to as Conti Hall, have stormed Twitter with the hashtag #ContiAgainstDeferrals.

Images of students holding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Deferral is not an option,’ ‘Remember the charcoal seller’s son,’ ‘the government even needs E-levy to survive,’ have been shared widely on the space.

In summary, they are calling on the management to provide a flexible payment policy for students.

Currently, #ContiAgainstDeferrals is among the top 10 trends in Ghana.

Remember the struggle madam Abena goes through everything to get the fees of her children paid.😔😒#ContiAgainstDeferrals pic.twitter.com/4X4eSO6Tx0 — Hornam_12 (@Roberthornam12) April 21, 2022

Also, in a press statement, the Council noted that it is displeased about the mass deferment because “the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic which has dealt a serious blow to the Ghanaian economy has seriously affected parents of students too.”

Chairman of UTC, Boakye Kwadwo Boateng, further noted that students have been through so much due to the one-month strike action embarked by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, therefore, management should rescind its decision particularly when “there is ample time for affected students to settle their fees before the year ends.”