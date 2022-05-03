

The Nigeria Police Service has launched a search for a lady captured in a viral video having sexual intercourse with a dog.



Twitter has been buzzing after videos some ladies sleeping with dogs for huge sums of money went viral.



In the midst of the controversy, a lady in one of the viral videos took to social media to justify her actions.



“What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog; I didn’t kill somebody. You have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7million before? As if it’s a big deal. And mind you, I’m not infected or anything. Stop dying on the matter, I’m enjoying the money,” the said lady named Veegodess stated.

Since her confession, the police in Nigeria has mounted a manhunt for her.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act inhibit human beings from sleeping with any type of animal.

Muyiwa Adejobi said anyone guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for 14 years.

“Any person who has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature has carnal knowledge of an animal is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.” he said in a tweet.

