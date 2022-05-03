SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to semifinal, second-leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 May 2022.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The first team to secure a place in the final at Stade de France in Paris later this month will be either Villarreal or Liverpool, as they meet on Tuesday evening at Estadio de la Ceramica. The first leg at Anfield ended 2-0 in favour of the Reds thanks to an own goal from Pervis Estupian and a strike from Sadio Mane.

Yellow Submarines manager Unai Emery has hope that his team can mount a comeback in the return game: “It’s Liverpool we are playing. They are strong, they are favourites but we know we can compete with them and that next week we’ll have our options. We had a plan but it didn’t come off. It could have been worse because there were a couple of disallowed goals. But we know that it can be different at home – we still believe.”

The semifinals wrap up on Wednesday night at Estadio Santiago Bernaebu, as Real Madrid welcome Manchester City. The English champions claimed a thrilling 4-3 win in the first leg at the Etihad, with strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, but Los Blancos are very much in the contest thanks to a brace from Karim Benzema and a brilliant solo goal from Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger is hoping his team can build on the strengths they showed in the first leg, and turn the tie in their favour in the Spanish capital: “We were up against a great team with a great coach – it is very difficult playing here against City,” he explained.

“You have to keep at it. For the second leg we have to keep calm, work and see what we have to improve to get through to the final – a bit of everything, especially at the start. We cannot concede goals.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 3-4 May 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 3 May

21:00: Villarreal v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 4 May