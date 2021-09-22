The police in the North East Region, led by the Regional Commander, DCOP Moses Ali Kpenchi, have arrested 12 suspects in connection with Sunday’s disturbances at Chereponi.

The arrest occurred Tuesday dawn, around 1:00am.

The suspects included Kwabena Manteng, 43, Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman, 42, a 16-year-old, Kasim Abdul-Aziz, 28, Kasim Latif, 65, Ibrahim Awuffor, 23 and Osman Yussif, 36.

The rest were Mohammed Abdul-Latif, 29, Fuseini Bawah, 30, Kwame Mahamud, 31, Bashiru Ayabli, 29 and Arimiyaw, 22.

The North East regional police spokesperson, ASP Robert Anabiik Angmain, said a team of policemen led by the regional commander stormed houses belonging to the suspects that were involved in the disturbances and caused their arrest.

He said the suspects have been transported to the Regional Police Headquarters at Nalerigu for further interrogation and would be put before court for possible prosecution.

On Sunday, some angry supporters of the New Patriotic Party at Chereponi went on rampage and vandalised the party’s property over the President’s ‘refusal’ to appoint their choice to be the District Chief Executives (DCE) in the area.

The ‘violent’ supporters destroyed the party’s belongings that included vehicles, pavilions and many other property after the announcement of Hajia Zuweira Mada Nasheru as the DCE nominee for Chereponi.

The angry supporters said she just joined the party, hence, the appointment should rather go to one Kofi Salifu Orlando, who they claimed has suffered for the party in the area.