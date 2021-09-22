A Kumasi-based woman is smiling her way to her new home which she received from her ex-husband after year’s of failed relationship.

Yaa Sarfowaa was handed over her two-bedroom apartment by her then husband of over 20 years, Edward Asamoah, kind courtesy the Nhyira FM’s Obra team.

Mr Asamoah sent Madam Sarfowaa and their six children packing over some irreconcilable differences and has failed to uphold his part of the childcare responsibility

The woman, however, felt cheated, claiming her husband failed to compensate her for walking out of the relationship.

Madam Sarfowaa, who lives at Asotwe in the Ashanti Region, appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show to demand payment of alimony from her ex-husband.

She also asked for space for accommodation.

Show Host, Mama Efe, and a team of arbiters intervened, prevailing on Mr Asamoah, a mason, to put up a two-bedroom house with a toilet and bath for his ex-wife at Asotwe.

It was a joyful moment on the Obra Show Monday, September 14, when Mr Asamoah handed keys to the house as compensation to madam Sarfowaa.

Madam Sarfowaa flaunted the keys to her new home as she expresses appreciation to Mama Efe and the Obra Crew

She said: “Today is my happiest day, I thank you and God bless you. Nothing was taken from me when I came to Nhyira FM.”