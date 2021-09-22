Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 September 22, 2021 6:59 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV Live Stream Adom TV Live Stream Adom TV News (21-9-21) From Musician to Chief: Kaakyire Kwame Appiah enstooled Benkumhene of Bosomtwe Asaman (21-9-21) Future of children in Tigamgam in jeopardy as community lacks school – Adom TV News (21-9-21) Huge crocodile found roaming on the streets of Dagomba line – Adom TV News (21-9-21) 32-year-old man loses ear after attempt to separate street fight – Adom TV News (21-9-21) Curbing Robbery Cases: Second hand clothing sellers at Kantamanto appeal for street lights (21-9-21)