The Ghana Police Service has apologised to Ghanaians for the traffic disruption that occurred on the Accra-Ofankor stretch of the N6 Highway on November 22, 2023.

In an official statement, the Police acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the Course 52 Cadet Officers’ Graduation Ceremony and expressed their commitment to learn from the experience.

They assured the public that measures would be taken to enhance traffic management during similar events in the future.

The statement read, “The Ghana Police Service acknowledges the traffic situation on the Accra-Ofankor stretch of the N6 Highway on the 22nd of November 2023, resulting from the Course 52 Cadet Officers’ Graduation Ceremony at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano, Accra. We sincerely apologize to the commuting public and other road users for the inconvenience caused.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the entire Ghana Police Service express their regret and assure the public that valuable lessons have been learned. We are committed to improving our traffic management strategies for similar events in the future,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement