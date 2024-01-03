The People’s National Convention (PNC) has said its Presidential hopefuls will pay an amount of GH¢100,000 as filing fee.

PNC disclosed this in a statement which announced the dates for its internal elections.

The regional elections are scheduled to take place from January 15 to 31, 2024, followed by the national elections on March 2, 2024.

The presidential election has also been set for March 24, 2024.

In this regard, the party has directed prospective candidates to obtain their nomination forms from the regional and national offices on January 4, 2024.

“The fee for the presidential candidature is GH¢100,000. For the national chairperson, the fee is GH¢35,000. The vice chairperson and general secretary will each pay GH¢25,000, while the national organizer aspirants will pay GH¢15,000.

“The national women’s organizer, national treasurer, and national youth organizer aspirants will each pay GH¢10,000. Deputy positions’ aspirants in the national elections will need to pay GH¢5,000 each,” PNC said in its statement.

The nomination forms for the various positions are as follows: GH¢200 for the regional elections, GH¢500 for the national elections, and GH¢2000 for the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, women contesting in the various positions are only required to pay half of the specified amount.

Read the full statement below:

