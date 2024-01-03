Angry youth supporters of Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk, a participant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the Bimbilla constituency, have vandalised the party office.

The incident unfolded at the constituency office on the evening of Tuesday, January 2, as supporters sought clarification on the removal of Alhaji Zaruk’s name from the vetting list.

Demanding reasons for the exclusion, the agitated supporters gathered at the constituency office, expressing their discontent and threatening to set the party office ablaze if Alhaji Zaruk’s name was not reinstated.

The situation escalated as they burned tires and threw stones at the office, prompting the intervention of the military to disperse the agitated supporters.

Meanwhile, the vetting of the aspirants starts today.

