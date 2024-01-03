Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has clinched the title of the player with the highest number of completed dribbles in the Premier League for the year 2023.

The Crystal Palace forward surpassed formidable competition from some of the league’s top players to secure the top spot in this category.

Despite facing challenges in scoring goals, Ayew impressively completed 84 dribbles throughout the 2023 Premier League season.

This achievement underscores his exceptional skill and agility on the field.

The prolific forward has continued to make his mark in the English top flight during the current season, contributing two goals and seven assists in 19 league games.

The specialists of 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/almorxMZmu — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2024

In his recent performance for Crystal Palace against Brentford, Ayew showcased his playmaking abilities by setting up a goal in their victory.

However, Ayew’s availability for club duties will be temporarily interrupted as he has been named in Ghana’s final squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, just 11 days away.

Despite this, the striker is yet to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi as they gear up for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

His absence from club duties reflects his commitment to representing his national team in the prestigious continental competition.