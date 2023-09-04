

One of the police officers implicated in the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police has accused the former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, of fabricating stories against him.

During Supt George Asare’s appearance before the committee probing the leaked tape on Monday, he claimed that some of the comments attributed to him were concocted by Bugri Naabu and were not directly from him.

He claimed that he had visited Mr Naabu’s office at his invitation, as he had informed him that government was seeking a new IGP and had asked for his recommendations.

Furthermore, the officer said he had made three recommendations to Mr Naabu, including COP Alex Mensah and Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

“I went to Mr Naabu’s office on his invitation…after he told me that the government was looking for a new IGP and asked me for recommendations…I made three recommendations, including COP Alex Mensah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Christian Tetteh Yuhuno,” Supt. Asare said.

Supt Asare is the officer who arranged the meeting between Mr Naabu and COP Alex Mensah.

His voice was one of those heard on the secret recording suggesting IGP Dampare’s action may cause the loss of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

He also justified his trust in the notion that the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman had the ability to influence the selection of who led the police service.

According to Supt George Asare, he had been told by Daniel Bugri Naabu that he was the one who suggested to President Akufo-Addo that he appoint Dr George Akufo-Dampare to the top job in the police force.

He disclosed this to the Parliamentary Committee on Monday, September 4, 2023