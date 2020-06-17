A physically challenged woman, Maame Rose, is on her journey to actualise her dreams which have since been shattered by her inability to walk and lack of finances.

Deprived of her legs, her plight got to the public eye when Crime Check Foundation discovered her in her dilapidated building with her two kids.

After her husband’s demise, life had been a living hell for her, diverting her attention from her music dream to making ends meet.

Her emotion-filled narration caused some charitable persons to contribute some monies to help her fend for her family as well as materialise her dreams of becoming a singer.

Their GH¢ 25,430 cash contribution and other donations have indeed changed her life. Her gospel single is out.

ALSO

Another fraction of the money was used to set up a business venture, as well as purchase YouTube and other music accounts to promote her songs.

Her latest single, ‘Aseda’ spoke about her journey from grass to grace and how God had used her as a vessel for His good works.

She had successfully composed 10 songs before her help arrived, and is ready to release them periodically.