Some Muslim inmates at the Nsawam Prisons have been supported with assorted food items and other basic needs as they undertake the Ramadan.

The items which include bags of rice, tins of milo, boxes of quaker oats, packs of toilet rolls and boxes of carbonated soap will enable the inmates break their fast with ease and help them maintain personal hygiene without difficulties in their journey through the holy month of Ramadan.

Presenting the items, the Crime Check Foundation, explained due to the inhibited liberty of the inmates, it is imperative to support them to successfully journey through the holy Month.

“As we all know, we are in the Holy Month of Ramadan where all Muslims around the world are embarking on a fast. Most of our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Prisons are also taking part but they do not have their freedom to have access to some basic necessities.

It is therefore the duty of those of us who have our liberty to support them.” Leader of the team, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said

Receiving the items for the male inmates, Superintendent Imam Mohammed Muktar Adam on behalf of the inmates expressed gratitude to CCF and its anonymous donor and Hajia Barikisu based in the US for the gesture.

He said the items will be of a great help to them as it will enable them to fast without blemish. “We thank you very much for presenting these items to us to augment what we already have so that we can continue our fasting. We pray that Allah the Almighty will bless HajiaBarikisu and replenish all that she has spent in the course of Allah the Almighty,” he said.

Superintendent Mutkar showed his indebtedness to the team for thier self-sacrifice and dedication towards helping the Prisons Service achieve its mandate.

“We pray that Allah the Almighty will bless and protect the Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng for what you have been doing for the prisons. What you are doing the reward should be paradise.” He prayed.

Through the contribution of Barikisu, similar donation was made to the female prison which was received by Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Rosamond Addo-Darko on behalf of the Muslims inmates.

DSP Rosamond thanked the Foundation and its donor for the support. She appealed however for more aid. “On behalf other prison officers I say thank you to Barikisu for considering the inmates and coming to our aid. We need more support and we are hopeful that more support will come,” she said.

The Foundation is appealing to generous individuals and organizations to come to the aid of the inmates to enable them embark on the journey through the Holy Month Ramadan without difficulty and also support the Prisons Service to increase the GHS 1.8 feeding fee of the inmates.