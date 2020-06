The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has acclaimed President Nana Akufo-Addo as its flag bearer for the 2020 general election.

President Akufo-Addo was the sole candidate who filed his nomination to contest the party’s 2020 presidential primary.

The acclamation was done at a special National Council meeting in Accra with the media in attendance.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the party and was hopeful that the NPP will win the December elections.

Below are some photos: