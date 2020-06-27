The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has showered praises on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his running mate bid for the fourth time.

To him, Dr Bawumia is very diligent in his dealings and has proven to be very competent since he became Vice President of the country.

“Bawumia is and will always be the right choice for AKufo-Addo because he is very diligent in his dealings and far as Vice President position is concerned and so I can never be surprised he has been picked as running mate again.

READ ALSO:

Why Akufo-Addo selected Bawumia for the fourth time

Don’t only read the data, but also understand it – Bawumia jabs NDC

“It is not easy to get a good vice to support an already performing President like Akufo-Addo and so now that they have outdoored them, trust the president and his vice to deliver,” he told Adom TV during the acclamation ceremony of President Akufo-Addo at the Alisa Hotel on June 27, 2020,

The announcement, which was greeted with unanimous cheers, was also approved by the National Council and the National Executive Committee, making him the official running mate for President Akufo-Addo.