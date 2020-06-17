A photo of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, holding actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, has popped on social media.

The beautiful photo shows the early days of Baby Maxin, as the little girl is called, in her very early days.

The photo has Baby Maxin wrapped in a piece of cloth with Mr Agyapong holding her in his arms and smiling down on her.

The photo was shared on Baby Maxin’s official Instagram page in celebration of Mr Agyapong’s 60th birthday.

Sharing the photo, Baby Maxin, indicated that the photo was taken at the Heathrow Airport in London and that Mr Agyapong was the first Ghanaian she met.

Actress McBrown was delivered of Baby Maxin in Canada in early 2019, and it was during the transit through London that the picture was taken.