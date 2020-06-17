

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Thursday, June 18, 2020, will embark on a pilot of the national registration exercise.



This was made known by the Deputy Commissioner for the EC, Dr Bossman Asare.



The national pilot registration exercise would be done at the head office of the EC in Accra.

Representatives of political parties are expected to be in attendance to observe the processes.



According to the EC, all officials of the EC would be briefed on the rules and regulations guiding the registration exercise and the enforcement of measures to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19.