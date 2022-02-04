Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, spent her day hanging out with artiste, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog.

In a post that was shared by the gospel artiste on her Instagram with a link to a YouTube channel owned by blogger, Dave Hammer, she was seen playing snooker with the young artiste at a dinner.

The caption read: “Train up a child in the way he should go…Something is cooking.”

Netizens have shared their surprise at the meeting as many have suggested the two artistes were working on a project.