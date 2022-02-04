SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Fourth Round Proper action from the FA Cup, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 February 2022.

The FA Cup has a reputation for giant killings and it did not fail to disappoint in the Third Round, with the most notable upsets seeing Kidderminster Harriers defeat Reading, Cambridge United down Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest get the better of Arsenal.

Kidderminster, who play in the National League North (sixth tier) have been rewarded with a tie at home to Premier League side West Ham United. “All I can say is what a group of players, what a group of people behind the scenes,” said Kidderminster manager Jimmy O’Connor. “It sounds melodramatic, but it feels like there’s life being breathed into the football club.”

Cambridge will welcome Luton Town, while Forest will have a shot at the defending FA Cup champions – and Midlands rivals – Leicester at the City Ground. “I’m pleased for the players,” said Nottingham manager Steve Cooper of the win over the Gunners. “The supporters deserve that as much as anybody. We enjoyed the game. It was one we had to commit to, we had to go into it with a positive mindset because of the challenge. We’re here to compete, we’re here to play well and win games.”

The David-v-Goliath tie of the round sees Chelsea welcome League One’s Plymouth Argyle, with the latter club’s director of football, Neil Dewsnip, looking forward to the trip to West London: “We’re very excited and it’s a fantastic opportunity for the players to show what they can do against the best team in Europe. There are a lot of things going on that are very, very positive. We just want to keep on building and improving because there is still just under half of the season left.”

The Fourth Round also features some all-Premier League ties, with Everton hosting Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers welcoming Norwich City to Molineux, while other clashes to look out for are Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool at home to Middlesbrough, Fulham and Cardiff City respectively.

FA Cup broadcast details, 4-6 February 2022

All times CAT

Friday 4 February

22:00: Manchester United v Middlesbrough – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 5 February

14:30: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

14:30: Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

17:00: Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Southampton v Coventry City – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

17:00: Everton v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

17:00: Stoke City v Wigan Athletic – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

17:00: Manchester City v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Cambridge United v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 6 February