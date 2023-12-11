Congratulations are in order for former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor after he announced he has been admitted as a Chartered Financial Economist.

Mr Otukonor took to X formerly Twitter to share the good news with the world.

He disclosed this professional feat took place in August 2023 after successfully passing the requisite certification exams.

This was barely a month after he bagged a PhD in Agric Economics and Policy from the University of Ghana.

His post read, “On 24th August 2023, I was admitted as a Chartered Financial Economist (Ch.FE) for the successful completion of my exams and have since been a certified member of the prestigious league of Chartered Financial Economists of the Association of Certified Chartered Economist (ACCE).”

Attached to the post was the certificates he was awarded.

Read the full post below:

On 24th August 2023, I was admitted as a Chartered Financial Economist (Ch.FE) for the successful completion of my exams and have since been a certified member of the prestigious league of Chartered Financial Economists of the Association of Certified Chartered Economist (ACCE). pic.twitter.com/vJWBkguaqt — Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Ch.FE (@potokunor) December 8, 2023

ALSO READ: