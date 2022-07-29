Congratulations are in order for a deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor as he graduates from the University of Ghana.

Mr Otukonor on Friday, July 29, 2022, bagged a PhD in Agric Economics and Policy.

This comes a few weeks after he announced the successful defence of his thesis.

The subject of his thesis was centered on “Technical efficiency and competitiveness of irrigated and rain-fed production technologies in Ghana.”

A video on his Facebook page showed him interacting with his supervisors for the oral defense of his thesis.

Taking to social media to express how proud he was of himself, he described it as the biggest day of his life.

By way of celebrating his feat, he said he decided to break a 15-year-old jinx of not wearing a Western suit and tie.

The accompanying caption of the post read: “Romans 8:28 All things work together for good to those who love God …We made it. I came, I saw and conquered! PhD Agric Economics and Policy bagged successfully.”

He wrote: So today is the biggest day in my life (Graduating from UG with a PhD in Agric Economics) and have decided to do so by breaking a 15-year-old jinx of not wearing western suit and tie. But guess what, when I did, I chose purely made in Ghana. Hehehe the smock can rest small….

Mr Otukonor is not the only top NDC member to achieve a PhD feat.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, also announced recently that she had successfully completed an oral defence of her PhD thesis also with the University of Ghana.

