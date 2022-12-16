Deputy General Secretary and an aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed how he abandoned his late wife for party works.

Peter Boamah Otokunor said he was always on the move ensuring that the right things are always done even to the extent that he left his wife for almost a month only to be called while working on the field that his wife had died.

“When I was deputy director of research, I was doing grounds work. I was on the field when my late wife died. I remember I had been on the field for almost a month.

“She even called me that fateful morning wanting to find out how I was doing, just when we finished speaking, I received another call that she had passed,” he said in a somber mood during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

According to Dr Otokunor, he almost resigned from party job but he had committed to doing party work when the unfortunate happened.

Regardless of all that, Dr Otokunor said he was strengthened by God and continued with his work.

Dr Otokunor is lacing his boots to lead the party as its new General Secretary, taking over from Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has served in that capacity for 17 years.