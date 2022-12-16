An aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has said he is the best and would do a good job if elected.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Dr Otokunor said the party members want someone who shares in their struggles and he is the best bet.

“I am one of the most impeccable communicators in the party. I stand very tall among my contenders. General Mosquito allowed me to work as general secretary for some time now. I have the experience to carry on. I don’t intend to be a general mosquito; I want to be a general Otokunor.

“All my opponents are dwarfed when it comes to the work of the general secretary. They can be better than me in a ministerial job. I know the ways of NPP and would beat them to their game. NPP knows what I can do. I would not repeat the mistakes of general mosquito,” he said.

The Deputy General Secretary said the NPP fears the name Peter Boamah Otokunor.

“It’s been a long-standing thing. I am a versatile person. I can do a lot of things,” he added.

Dr Otokunor said he is a very accessible, hardworking, and effective party leader.

“I have worked my way up the ladder and contributed immensely to the party’s growth. This is my time to lead the party to victory in 2024,” he noted.

