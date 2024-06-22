The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is calling on government to pay teachers very good remuneration.

He said the role of the teacher in a comprehensive quality education cannot be over emphasized hence the need to motivate them well.

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Benkum division of Akyem Abuakwa State at Begoro, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin called on the government to act fast on teacher remuneration.

He acknowledged that the Free Senior High School introduced by the Akufo-Addo government is one of the biggest investments which affords every Ghanaian child a free education to the secondary school level.

However, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin underscored the importance of addressing some few challenges hindering the success of the program.

He also advocated for enough classroom, tables, chairs, beds and other facilities that would make learning more convenient for the school children.

Okyenhene said teacher motivation and good remuneration are inextricably linked with quality education.

‘The future of our children is dependent on quality education and skills development. Today, every Ghanaian child has the means to free SHS education. We must note that, it’s not just about passing through the school. There must be quality education. If you provide all the amenities and you don’t pay the teacher well, it affects the children’s education’ Okyenhene stress.

