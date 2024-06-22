The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has justified the Minority in Parliament’s decision to boycott parliamentary proceedings in support of its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, amid his ongoing trial in the ambulance procurement case.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile, the lawmaker highlighted that the Minority did not initially abstain from parliamentary duties when Dr Forson’s trial commenced, however, the recent release of a controversial tape has significantly altered their stance.

The tape, which was publicised by the National Democratic Congress and has since garnered widespread attention, allegedly captures the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, attempting to coerce a witness, Richard Jakpa, into falsely testifying against Dr Forson.

Describing the situation as reminiscent of a “Hollywood action-packed movie,” Mr Ablakwa expressed the Minority’s firm belief that the charges against Dr Forson are fabricated.

“It is clear in our minds after listening to those audios that the case against our leader is a kangaroo process. That there is no credibility, these are trumped-up charges, and this whole Ato Forson harassment must end.

“We thought that the judiciary would declare a mistrial and this total charade which has now become an embarrassment and disgrace to the judicial system of the country. We thought that this matter would have ended. So it is out of the outrage that we are boycotting,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Ablakwa further dismissed allegations that the Minority MPs are refusing to perform their duties as legislators.

According to him, the Minority Caucus opted to utilise a democratic tool available to them, which is, the boycotting of parliamentary proceedings to drum home their displeasure.

“There has been a major development we can’t ignore that. We can’t ignore the Jakpa tape. In a democracy, boycotts are part of democratic tools. And we, the NDC and Minority in Parliament have told the Ghanaian people why we are boycotting,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini.

The former deputy education minister then quizzed the reason behind the absence of his colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle.

He noted that despite the Minority’s boycott, the Majority Caucus, consisting of 138 members, should be able to form a quorum, which requires only 92 MPs.

He questioned the Majority’s unexplained absence, suggesting that the responsibility for the lack of quorum should not be placed on the Minority, who have transparently communicated their reasons for abstaining.

“They haven’t told us that they are boycotting so what issue is preventing them from being in Parliament? So don’t blame the Minority for the lack of quorum particularly when we have announced why we have decided to embark on this boycott,” he stated.