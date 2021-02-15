The ex-girlfriend of Patapaa, Queen Peezy, also known as Lady Blue, has released a song directed at him for ’dumping’ her for ’obroni.’

The song is a letter to her ex-boyfriend for ditching her for a White Lady (obroni p3t3).

Listening to the lyrics of the song, she details how the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker abandoned her for ’obroni’.

After their break-up, Queen Peezy found love in the bosom of Bukom Banku.

In a video exclusive to SVTV Africa, Bukom Banku offered her a promise ring on Valentine’s Day as a sign of his love for her.