There has been a social media stir as photos of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder of Lighthouse Chapel, show the bishop officiating a pastor’s daughter’s wedding 27 years after doing the same for the pastor.

The pastor, known as @BrotherMighty on Twitter, shared a post saying that in 1993, his marriage was officiated by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a small living room with a handful of people.

In the photo he posted, Bishop Heward-Mills is seen looking very young and standing behind a pulpit as he joins the young couple in matrimony.

The pastor expressed shock that Bishop Heward-Mills did the same thing for his daughter this year.

He also expressed how thankful he was to God and to the Bishop.

Twitter users welcomed the wonder story with many people acknowledging what a blessing and testimony this story is.