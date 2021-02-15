President Nana Akufo-Addo has proved that he is a romantic husband despite the weight of responsibilities on his shoulders as the first gentleman of the land.

He surprised his beautiful wife, Mama Rebecca, on Valentine’s Day with a beautiful heart-shaped red flower.

The flower looks so appealing to the eyes one would be forced to take a second look at it upon first glance.

The First Lady could not hide her joy as she shares a photo of the gift with the world, and praised her “hubby dearest”.

Check it out: