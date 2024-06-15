Heavy rainfall has led to significant flooding on parts of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) campus.

The downpour, which occurred on Friday morning, resulted in waterlogging across several areas, disrupting activities and affecting movement.

Students and staff reported difficulties navigating the campus, with water accumulating particularly in low-lying zones.

Areas around the Faculty of Science, the School of Business, and some student hostels were notably impacted. Many roads and pathways became temporarily impassable due to the rising water levels.

Some students took to social media to share images and videos of the affected areas, capturing the extent of the waterlogging.

University authorities have since mobilized emergency response teams to assess the situation and mitigate the effects.