President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed profound condolences to the people of Malawi following the tragic death of Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others in a plane crash on Monday.

In a message of condolence, President Akufo-Addo conveyed the deep sorrow felt by the government and people of Ghana over the loss of the Malawian Vice President.

Akufo-Addo highlighted Vice President Chilima’s dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to Malawi’s development and progress.

He noted that Chilima’s legacy would resonate far beyond Malawi’s borders, reflecting the broad impact of his work.

The President extended his heartfelt sympathies to President Lazarus Chakwera, the Malawian government, and the bereaved families.

He assured them of Ghana’s solidarity and shared grief during this difficult period.

Akufo-Addo also expressed his prayers for the souls of the departed, wishing for their families to find comfort in their cherished memories.