The comments of a parrot may be used in an upcoming rape and murder trial.

Elizabeth Toledo, 46, was raped and then killed in the city of San Fernando, Argentina in December 2018.

At the end of the month a police officer was guarding the crime scene when they heard a parrot say “Ay, no, Por favour, soltame!” (No, please, let me go), Clarin reports.

The police believe the parrot was repeating its owner’s last words as she was allegedly beaten and raped by two housemates.

Local media said that the parrot was also mentioned by a neighbour who heard it saying “why did you beat me” as one of the arrested suspects fled the house.