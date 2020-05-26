National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, has commended his party in its fight against corruption in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, he chided the incumbent government for not doing much in the fight against the menace.

“Corruption in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is much more evident than the NDC’s administration because there have been more reported cases in their government now,” he said.

Rating the corruption level in both administrations, Mr Dumelo asserted his party was better than the NPP because their developmental infrastructure was evident and could be accounted for.

“It is better for a government to be accused of being corrupt but be able to pinpoint what they have done for the country than accusations with nothing to show for,” he subtly mocked.

However, on personal grounds, he expressed his admiration for former president John Mahama.

“I really like Mahatma because he has a clean heart for the youth and country and corruption allegations against him do not trouble or scare me,” he added.