On May 25, 1963, Africa made history with the foundation of Organisation of African Unity.

This brought the African continent together. May 25 has been celebrated widely across the world, particularly in Africa.

The African Union believes a future with healthy and well educated youth will lead to development. This is a progressive march towards the ‘Africa we want’ as envisioned in the agenda 2063.

The African Union, thus, decided to devote the theme of the year 2020 to ‘Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development and Intensifying the Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic.’

Africa Day presents a unique strategy to combat the deadly coronavirus which has taken lots of lives.

The World Health Organisation is widely known institution in charge of the health aspect of the global world. The African leaders must strive with ideas and methods to fight against the pandemic as the international bodies are doing.

It’s in the interest of Africans not to wait for the medicinal tools of the white man to redeem the affected ones.

Let’s bring our medical students, doctors, pharmacists, biochemists and other medical physicians to help with the solution.

All over the African continent, the cry of the youth of Africa is that “our leaders should grant the chance before it is too late.”