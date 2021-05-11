The eighth Parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:am for the commencement of the second meeting for the first session.

The House is expected to reconvene to consider several bills and agreements after going on recess on March 30, 2021.

Other items on the agenda include the consideration, vetting and approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministerial nominees.

The announcement of the resumption was contained in a statement dated May 10, 2021, signed by Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah.

The nine-Member Ad Hoc committee probing circumstances that led to the collapse of UT and uniBank in the financial sector clean-up in 2017 is also expected to present its report before the House as directed by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The House will also consider a counter-motion by four Majority Members of Parliament (MPs), demanding a Parliamentary probe into electoral violence since 1993.

ALSO READ:

It also focused on the ethnic, gender, regional and sectional backgrounds of persons recruited into the security forces since January 1993.

The motion is from Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea and Akuapim South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah.

This follows a similar one from Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Whip Muntaka Mubarack, Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga, Tamale South MP Alhassan Suhuyini and Builsa North MP James Agalga but limited to the violence which characterized the 2020 elections and recruitments into the security services since the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Read the statement below:



Parliament is also expected to consider a counter motion by 4 Majority MPs demanding a Parliamentary probe into electoral violence since 1993 and ethnic, gender, regional and other sectional backgrounds of persons recruited into the security forces since January 1993.

The motions from deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea and Akuapim South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah follows a similar ones from minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, minority whip Muntaka Mubarack, Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga, Tamale South MP Alhassan Suhuyini and Builsa North MP James Agalga from a similar probe but limited to the violence which characterized the 2020 elections and recruitments into the security services since the inception of the Nana Addo administration.